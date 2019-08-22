Person repairing Mt. Pleasant traffic light falls onto 18-wheeler after crash with bucket truck

Person repairing Mt. Pleasant traffic light falls onto 18-wheeler after crash with bucket truck
Crews responding to the crash in Mount Pleasant
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 22, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:52 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A person working on a traffic light in a bucket fell on top of an 18-wheeler after it crashed into the bucket truck Thursday morning in Mount Pleasant.

The crash happened on Coleman Boulevard near Chuck Dawley Boulevard around 7:42 a.m. and closed the road for roughly 45 minutes.

First responders used the ladder on a fire truck to get on top of the 18-wheeler and tend to the person, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.