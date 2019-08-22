Person repairing Mt. Pleasant traffic light falls onto 18-wheeler after crash with bucket truck

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A person working on a traffic light in a bucket fell on top of an 18-wheeler after it crashed into the bucket truck Thursday morning in Mount Pleasant.
The crash happened on Coleman Boulevard near Chuck Dawley Boulevard around 7:42 a.m. and closed the road for roughly 45 minutes.
First responders used the ladder on a fire truck to get on top of the 18-wheeler and tend to the person, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
