FIRST ALERT: Watching a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day is expected across the Lowcountry with highs in the 90s, heat index values over 100° and a few afternoon storms. A cold front will push through the Southeast this weekend bringing a better chance of rain and a few more clouds to help cool down the temperatures a few degrees. This cold front will also help to keep a tropical disturbance, in the Bahamas right now, off of our coastline early next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through Friday and then fall into the upper 80s by Sunday.