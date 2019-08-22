FIRST ALERT: Watching a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day is expected across the Lowcountry with highs in the 90s, heat index values over 100° and a few afternoon storms. A cold front will push through the Southeast this weekend bringing a better chance of rain and a few more clouds to help cool down the temperatures a few degrees. This cold front will also help to keep a tropical disturbance, in the Bahamas right now, off of our coastline early next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through Friday and then fall into the upper 80s by Sunday.
TROPICS: A tropical disturbance near the Bahamas continues to be very disorganized this morning. As this system approaches the east coast of Florida over the next few days, slow development of an area of low pressure is possible. This will continue to move northward and then turn northeastward as a cold front moves through the Southeast. This should keep any low(possible tropical depression/storm) that develops off of our coastline and keep it away from having significant impacts here.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 93.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Showers/Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
