Investigators arrest Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man accused of distributing child pornography.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that 26-year-old Jeffrey Dale Vereen of Little River was arrested on Thursday on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a reoprt, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Vereen.
He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.