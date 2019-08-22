Lowcountry students getting hands-on learning experience through ‘Engaging Creative Minds’

“We were so excited the RiverDogs came and helped us today,” Berlinsky said. The students used reading and math skills to put together a few picnic benches which will be used during outside reading time. The baseball team is taking part in the 2019 New York Yankees’ HOPE Week Initiative. It’s a week-long community engagement program where RiverDogs players, coaches and front office staff members make community service appearances throughout the Lowcountry.