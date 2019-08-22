Maintenance worker finds gun in public bathroom at Roper Hospital, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A maintenance worker found a gun inside a third-floor public bathroom at Roper Hospital in downtown Charleston on Wednesday, according to police.
Charleston police responded to the location at 10:55 a.m. The worker told police she started her shift at 7 a.m. and went into the bathroom to empty the trash. When she was taking the trash bag out of the garbage bin, she saw a pistol under the bag at the bottom of the bin.
The worker then told her supervisor and a security officer on-duty, according to the report.
The pistol was described in the report as a black Springfield .45 caliber. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, according to the report.
A history check on the firearm showed it wasn’t stolen, but the details on who owned it weren’t available, according to the report.
The officer took the gun and put it into a Charleston police evidence locker.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.