Maintenance worker finds loaded gun in trash can at Charleston hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a maintenance worker found a loaded gun in a trash can at a hospital in downtown Charleston.
On Wednesday morning, police officers responded to Roper Hospital at 316 Calhoun St. for a report of a pistol found in a public bathroom.
A maintenance worker said at 10:25 a.m. she entered the bathroom to empty the trash, and when she started taking the trash bag out of the garbage bin she saw a pistol under the garbage bag at the bottom of the bin.
The employee then notified her supervisor and a security officer on duty.
Police said the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine. According to authorities, the phrase “Grip Zone” was on the handle.
The police report states that a check of the gun came back clear however the owner details were not found.
