Neighbors want immediate injunction as wooden barrier blocks road to their homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two families are requesting an emergency hearing after their neighbors began building a fence that now blocks the only roadway in and out of their properties in Ravenel.
The structure has essentially transformed Scarletts Retreat into a driveway for the defendants in this case.
Neighbors said the wooden posts have forced them to use a grassy, muddy gully to travel around the barrier.
An injunction request said the plaintiffs are concerned the barrier creates a potentially dangerous situation by cutting them off from the main roadway.
Court documents claimed the barrier prevents emergency vehicles from reaching their homes and impacts postal services.
The plaintiffs hope a judge can intervene in the dispute and require removal of the structure.
Charleston County records show the property lines for those involved in the dispute run along the roadway.
The homeowners who installed the structure could not be reached and have not filed a response to the injunction request.
