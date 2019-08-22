Pharmacists recommend getting flu shots early, Lowcountry cases already confirmed

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’ve gone to your local drug store recently, you may notice flu shots are already in stock and being administered.
Local pharmacists said it’s normal for the shots to arrive at the end of the summer as students go back to school. But it’s usually not on people’s minds.
“Usually people wait until there’s a cold snap and then they’ll say, oh I need to get it around thanksgiving,” pharmacist with Holy City Pharmacy, Ik Jumani, said. But by that time, it’s a little too late because it takes two weeks for the flu shot to build up the full immunity to help protect you through the flu season.”
Last week, there were four lab-confirmed cases of influenza in South Carolina, with reports of flu-like symptoms in Charleston County.
“Here in Charleston, we’ve already seen active cases of flu and we’ve already started dispensing the Tamiflu which is used to treat the flu,” Jumani said. “So it’s not too early, you’ve got to protect yourself and your family.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, manufacturers project they will produce between 162 million and 169 million vaccine doses across the U.S for the 2019-2020 season.
