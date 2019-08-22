Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Walterboro Huddle House

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Huddle House.
According to chief Wade Marvin, a suspect walked into the Huddle House in the 1500 block of Bells Highway around 3:30 a.m., took out a gun and demanded money.
The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran away, Marvin said.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing camouflage pants.
Anyone who has any information should contact Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.
