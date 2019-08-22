Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Walterboro Huddle House

Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Walterboro Huddle House
(Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 12:19 PM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Huddle House.

According to chief Wade Marvin, a suspect walked into the Huddle House in the 1500 block of Bells Highway around 3:30 a.m., took out a gun and demanded money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran away, Marvin said.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing camouflage pants.

Anyone who has any information should contact Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.