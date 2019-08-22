Police: Suspect arrested after break-in at N. Charleston convenience store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with a break-in at a convenience store in North Charleston.
Officers responded to the Vereen’s Grocery store in the 5000 block of Rivers Avenue around 2 a.m. for a possible burglary in progress, according to department spokeswoman Karley Ash.
When they arrived, officers saw the suspect behind the counter of the business. The person, whose name hasn’t been released yet, complied with the officers commands, exited the business, and was arrested.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
