SCDNR assisting in search for missing boaters from Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been five days since two boaters went missing off the coast of Florida, and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is lending a hand to search the water.
DNR officers are using boats and aircraft to search from Charleston down to the Savannah River.
The two missing men may have drifted that far, according to authorities.
The search now spans more than 90,000 square miles.
“It is important to note we’re rapidly reaching the side of a search grid that becomes untenable for dedicated search operations,”said Capt. Mark Vlaun with the Coast Guard.
DNR asks that if you are out boating, to please keep a look out. If you see any debris or anything else unusual call 1-800-922-5431.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.