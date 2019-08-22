Smoke at Goose Creek High School blamed on electrical issue

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Students and faculty returned to the classroom after smoke at Goose Creek High School prompted an evacuation Thursday morning.
District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the evacuation happened at approximately 8:50 a.m. The source of the smoke was traced to an electrical problem that is being repaired, she said.
Crews did not find any source of the fire but students and staff were sent outside of the building as a safety precaution.
