Summerville stormwarter director accused of abusing girlfriend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville stormwater director Robert MacDonald has been arrested and charged with third degree domestic violence.
Deputies responded to a house on Coolers Dairy Road in Walterboro on July 18 where they met with MacDonald and his girlfriend at approximately 4 a.m.
His girlfriend told deputies the pair had been dating and living together for several months and that night he stripped her from her bed, poured beer on her, urinated on her and forced her into the shower, according to the incident report.
When she went outside to sleep on the porch, MacDonald took a water hose, doused her with water and then threw her car keys into a pond, the report stated.
A deputy asked MacDonald for his side of the story, but he refused to provide any information, the report stated.
Town spokeswoman Mary Edwards confirmed Macdonald has been suspended with pay, but it’s unclear if the suspension is connected to his arrest.
The town of Summerville did not have a comment on the arrest.
