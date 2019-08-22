Suspect in California campus killing was co-worker

A member of the media takes a picture of a booking mug of Chuyen Vo who was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of Steven Shek Keung Chan at the California State University, Fullerton campus, during a after a conference Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fullerton, Calif. Vo was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan who found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Source: Chris Carlson)