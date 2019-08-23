Advisory lifted at James Island Creek where 7,200 gallons of sewage spilled

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says it is no longer advising James Island residents to avoid contact with the James Island Creek where thousands of gallons of sewage spilled last week.
The agency posted on its Twitter account that it was lifting an advisory to avoid contact with the water on Thursday.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesman Chris Delcamp said the Charleston Water System collected water samples in the area affected by the spill. After reviewing those results, DHEC officials agreed that the advisory could be canceled.
DHEC said they were notified of a main break at Harborview Road near James Island Creek on Aug. 14.
“According to initial information provided by the utility, the discharge, which was headed to Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, lasted less than 30 minutes, and it's estimated that at most the spill was 7,200 gallons,” DHEC Spokesperson Laura Renwick said.
The sewage came from a pipe that was feeding the Charleston’s Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Charleston Water System previously advised residents stay out of the water until water samples could be completed.
