Arkansas father arrested, accused of forcing child into hot car as punishment

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2019 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 10:35 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday for forcing his 10-year-old son into a hot car as punishment.

Briton Miller is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

The boy's 12-year-old brother told police that his father regularly punished the younger boy this way.

The incident happened at a restaurant. The child was left in the car for about seven minutes.

At that time, the temperature in Little Rock was 87 degrees with a heat index of 98.

