Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Lugoff girl who needs medication

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Kershaw County are searching for 16-year-old Jessica Marie Ross.
According to officials, Jessica left her home in Lugoff on Thursday morning to go to school, but she did not make it there. Coworkers also said Jessica did not come to work at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road on Thursday.
Officials said Jessica does not have a cell phone.
Some thought Jessica planned to visit her boyfriend who lives in the Myrtle Beach area, but authorities were not able to find her with the boyfriend.
Jessica was driving a 2013 Toyota Prius with SC license tag JEM 552.
Her mother has told investigators she does not have the medication she needs.
If you have seen Jessica or know where she is, please contact Investigator Jacob Hammond at 803-425-1512.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.