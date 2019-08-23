County to drop West Ashley intersection improvement project after feedback

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says it will go back to the proverbial drawing board to come up with alternate improvement proposals to improve safety and visibility around a West Ashley intersection.
The project was designed to improve the intersection of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and Old Towne Road near the site of a former Piggly Wiggly store.
County spokesman Shawn Smetana said the latest round of public comment on the plans revealed there was no preferred option to eliminate the alternate merge.
“The county received almost 700 comments from citizens, and 87 percent selected the no-build option,” he said.
Public feedback focused on the need to maintain access to local business and neighborhoods along the corridor, he said.
Charleston County Transportation Development staff is working on a new project scope focusing on the following items:
- Intersection improvements at Sam Rittenberg Blvd. and Orange Grove Road.
- Construction of sidewalks and multi-use paths throughout the project study area.
- Improvements to Sumar Street.
- Extension of a multi-use path to Orange Grove Road along Sumar Street.
- Safety Enhancements at Donahue Drive and Old Towne Road.
- Study traffic signal at Amberly Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
- Landscaping enhancement/vegetation management to provide better sight distance near the alternate merge.
The city of Charleston, which purchased the 2.5-acre Piggly Wiggly store site in 2017, will continue with its plans to develop that site, Smetana said.
