City of N. Charleston donates $1M to International African American Museum

North Charleston will use local accommodations tax funds to fund the contribution. “This contribution from our neighbor, the City of North Charleston, affirms the vital mission of the International African American Museum.” former Charleston mayor Joe Riley said. “We are so grateful to have had Mayor Summey’s interest and leadership - and proud that members of North Charleston City Council voted unanimously to invest in what has been referred to as “one of the most important commemorative projects in American history” by Yale scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. David Blight.”