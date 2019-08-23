City of N. Charleston donates $1M to International African American Museum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston and mayor Keith Summey approved a $1 million donation to the International African American Museum at the city council meeting on Thursday night.
“This announcement marks the beginning of a great partnership with the International African American Museum and gives us a broader opportunity to tell our community’s rich African American history to an audience of visitors from around the world,” Summey said. "Our history is not bound by city limits, and when our story is illuminated, our entire region benefits.”
According to city spokesman Ryan Johnson, the history of North Charleston’s Liberty Hill neighborhood will be showcased in the museum. The area is known as South Carolina’s oldest free black community.
North Charleston will use local accommodations tax funds to fund the contribution. “This contribution from our neighbor, the City of North Charleston, affirms the vital mission of the International African American Museum.” former Charleston mayor Joe Riley said. “We are so grateful to have had Mayor Summey’s interest and leadership - and proud that members of North Charleston City Council voted unanimously to invest in what has been referred to as “one of the most important commemorative projects in American history” by Yale scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. David Blight.”
