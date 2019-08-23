Coast Guard aiding in search for missing 18-year-old girl on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard is helping the Sullivan’s Island fire department in a search for an 18-year-old girl who went missing just after 12 a.m. Friday morning.
The girl is a CofC student, according to Coast Guard Officials, who were not yet prepared to release a name.
She was with her friends on the beach and wandered off, but she also wasn’t seen going into the water so crews are searching the entire island, according to the Coast Guard.
According to Charleston County consolidated dispatch, the call for a missing person in the area of station 22.5 around 12:22 a.m.
The Sullivan’s Island fire department is the lead agency in the search.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
