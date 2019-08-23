First responders conduct active shooter drill at Mt. Pleasant hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry hospital is making sure it knows what to do to keep people safe in the event of an active shooter.
Members of East Cooper Medical Center, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department participated in an active threat drill Friday.
The collaborative, controlled scenario was staged inside the hospital, serving as a training opportunity to enhance emergency preparedness in a simulated environment. Hospital operations and patient visitation were not impacted, according to hospital spokesperson Daisy Burroughs.
This comes just a week after police arrested a man for making threatening phone calls to MUSC’s emergency room.
And earlier this week, police responded to Roper Hospital after workers found a gun in the bathroom.
