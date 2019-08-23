Four kittens being treated after accidentally struck by weed eater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four kittens are being treated for serious injuries after they were accidentally struck by a weed eater.
Officials with the Charleston Animal Society say the kittens were in tall grass and workers accidentally ran over them with a weed eater.
All four kittens are suffering from lacerations on their faces, paws, and two have broken legs.
“The kittens’ prognoses, who were hit by the weed eater, is guarded,” CAS officials said."One of the kittens may not make it and is being closely monitored."
The kittens are all being treated for lacerations and fluid build-up from the trauma.
“Our veterinary team will monitor the kittens with the broken legs and decide a treatment protocol,” CAS officials said.
Officials are asking for donations to not only treat the kittens but other animals who have suffered injuries.
