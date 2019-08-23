Georgetown police search for missing 16-year-old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, 16-year-old Madison Khamari Kinlock was last seen within the city limits.
She was wearing light-colored jeans, black sneakers and a neon-colored top.
Kinloch’s family thinks she is in Sumter or Dalzell, S.C., the release stated.
Anyone with information on Kinloch’s location is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300, the GPD tip line at (843) 545-4400 or by calling 911.
