Homeless man lit on fire over weekend dies, suspect now charged with murder, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - A homeless man has died from his injuries four days after he was set on fire, according to Asheville police.
Larry Donnell Alston, 58, was rushed to the hospital Sunday about 1 a.m. after someone poured an accelerant on him and set him on fire on Tunnel Road, police said.
He died Thursday at Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem at 4 a.m., police said.
Investigators charged Robert Charles Austin, 66, of Asheville, earlier this week with attempted first-degree murder.
Those charges have now been upgraded to murder, according to Asheville Police Department representative Meredith Warfield.
Austin is believed to be homeless and is known to frequent the area near the Veterans Restoration Quarters on Tunnel Road, where the crime happened, police said.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Police released photos Wednesday of two potential witnesses, including the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Police said neither driver is a suspect.
Anyone who has information about the incident or the potential witnesses is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
Callers may remain anonymous with both numbers.
