Husband of former Colleton Co. teacher charged in daughter’s death arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The husband of a woman charged with murder in the death of her 13-year-old daughter has been arrested.
Walter Pangalangan was taken into custody Wednesday on a child support warrant. He owed a total of $165,080, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
On Aug. 5, Investigators said at 11 a.m., the suspects placed the child in the vehicle while both were in their home.
Pangalangan checked on the child at 12:15 p.m., and at 3 p.m. Pangalagan went to check on the girl again and found the vehicle’s doors were locked, according to authorities.
A report states Pangalangan then left the home to get a spare set of keys. Authorities reported when the suspects returned at 4:15 p.m., the child was dead.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the home in regards to a report of a child left in a vehicle. Authorities had said they were near the 11,000 block of Low Country Highway in Ruffin for a suspicious death.
CCFR officials said when responders arrived, a family member had already removed the child from the vehicle, and the child’s condition was beyond help.
Rita Pangalangan resigned from her teaching position in Colleton County earlier this week.
