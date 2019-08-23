Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with 2 K’s in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .251 with 17 HR’s and 50 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .213 with 19 HR’s and 52 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 runs with 3 walks and 2 K’s in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay. The Beaufort alum is 2-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 58 K’s in 53 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-5 win over Colorado. The Stratford alum is batting .228 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 7-0 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 K’s in 48.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 1-0 loss to Lexington. The Hanahan alum is hitting .220 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in an 11-3 win over Delmarva. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 3.55 ERA with 30 K’s in 25.1 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Game PPD. The Summerville alum is batting .274 with 5 HR’s and 26 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 loss to Danville. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 47 K’s in 33.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Pulaski. The Woodland alum is 1-3 with 2 saves, a 6.43 ERA and 20 K’s in 24 innings of work.
Rookie League
Arizona League
Nick Ciuffo, C, AZL Reds (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in a 9-6 win over AZL Mariners. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .231 in the Arizona League. He’s hitting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
