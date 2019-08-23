Man arrested with attempted murder, weapons charges in June shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man in connection with an argument that ended in a shootout.
Police arrested Montez William Jenkins on four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police responded to the area of Northwoods Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road at approximately 4 p.m. on June 30 on a report of shots fired.
Investigators say two men became involved in an argument and ended up firing shots at each other. No one was hit by the gunfire but two vehicles were damaged, former North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Jenkins was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
