Mount Pleasant Police search for missing teen
Daniel Morales (Source: Mount Pleasant Police)
By Patrick Phillips | August 23, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:38 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant boy who disappeared Thursday.

Daniel Morales may be in the North Charleston area, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

He is 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to email Detective McCallister at smccallister@tompsc.com.

