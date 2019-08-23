Mount Pleasant Police search for missing teen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant boy who disappeared Thursday.
Daniel Morales may be in the North Charleston area, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.
He is 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to email Detective McCallister at smccallister@tompsc.com.
