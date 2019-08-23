Neighborhoods push for underground powerlines; Dominion Energy explains pros and cons

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When bad weather hits the Lowcountry, trees falling across powerlines can put entire neighborhoods in the dark.
That’s why there is a push right now in some areas to put those powerlines underground, but that comes at a cost.
Danny Kassis, the vice president of Customer Relations and Renewables for Dominion Energy, says burying power lines is not the number one solution for every municipality, but there is a growing trend for these projects.
These types of projects are usually associated with new developments, but there are neighborhoods that want to transition from overhead lines to underground.
The City of Charleston, the City of Hanahan, the City of North Charleston, and the Town of Mount Pleasant are all currently moving projects forward.
“Dominion Energy SC has got a really nice history of being able to deploy the resources to put lines underground,” said Kassis. “Even now the smaller municipalities have started finding ways to leverage the match dollars that are available.”
Kassis says local governments have a lot of say over putting powerlines underground.
Each municipality has a fund called a non-standard service fund that’s included in every franchise agreement with the energy company.
Dominion collects franchise fees from customers, and then the company remits that money to a municipality on an annual basis.
If the municipality designates a percentage of that money to the fund, the energy company matches that fund equally.
According to the energy company, the Town of Mount Pleasant has been one of most successful towns to utilize the fund for underground power line projects.
The town is currently in the third phase of a project to put power lines underground along Mathis Ferry Road.
Neighborhoods surrounding the road also want the same thing.
Fred Fabian lives in Hobcaw Point and he says his neighborhood has had nine power outages this year alone.
“We’re not looking for aesthetic elements, we’re looking for functional solutions. Our solution is quite simple, just bury the power lines,” said Fabian.
Although it could be a solution in Fabian's neighborhood, Kassis says burying the power lines has its pros and cons.
“I don’t think that undergrounding is the solution for utilities. At the end of the day, it’s part of a more complex way to approach things,” said Kassis. “But I think people that have underground, I think they are benefiting from certain types of events.”
A spokesperson for the energy company said the cost for these types of projects also vary because each project is unique.
They require a “a thorough feasibility and engineering study to determine the true scope of work. The cost to place lines underground is 8 to 10 times the cost to build overhead lines. Estimates to convert to underground lines on our system can range from $500,000 to $5 million dollars per mile, depending on the voltage level.”
