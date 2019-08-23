Orangeburg County woman receives settlement after false arrest lawsuit

VIDEO: Orangeburg County woman receives settlement after false arrest lawsuit
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 23, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 6:10 PM

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County woman settled a lawsuit for tens of thousands of dollars after she had to spend a night in jail.

The woman said she was arrested at her home in 2016 by a Holly Hill Police officer over an accusation that she had perjured herself during a court case involving her own daughter.

She was forced to spend the night in jail but was later found not guilty of the charge.

Court documents state she received a $75,000 payout.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.