Police chief issues statement after arrest of suspect near Mt. Pleasant preschool

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant police chief issued a statement to the community Friday morning following the arrest of a man near a preschool on Wednesday in which the man allegedly made statements alluding to a school shooting.
“On August 21, 2019, our agency received a call from a school official at Carolina Park Academy regarding an individual that made disturbing statements about possibly harming students,” Mount Pleasant police chief Carl Ritchie said. “Through the quick actions of the school staff, crossing guards and our officers we were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. The partnership with our community is integral to our mission and we cherish the relationship we have with our citizens, businesses, and schools.”
An incident report states Gorlitsky was approached by an employee who asked if he could help him. Gorlitsky told the employee, “Nope, just a tourist passing through,” to which the man informed him that the school was on private property, the report states.
The employee told police Gorlitsky then responded, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids" and then said, "I just might.”
The man told police that when asked about what he had said, Gorlitsky became “irate and uncooperative,” the report states.
“As a result of the circumstances surrounding this suspicious person, our Department is continuing to work with our state, federal, and mental health partners to ensure the safety of our community,” Ritchie said. “All of the Mount Pleasant public schools have an assigned School Resource Officer and we are constantly patrolling private schools and daycare centers. During the bond hearing, the suspect was given a $500,000 bond and will be required to have electronic monitoring. The suspect is still in custody and we will keep the community apprised of his release. I want to thank the community, again, for their quick response in alerting us! As we move forward, remember that if you see something, say something.”
An arrest affidavit released on Thursday afternoon states Gorlitsky entered the school campus and loitered around the premises. In addition, court records state that the suspect admitted to not having any business being around the school.
The school serves children 12 months through five years old.
