Police make second arrest in shooting incident at North Charleston Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a second man is now in custody in connection with a shooting incident at Walmart store earlier this month.
Malik Taylor is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Taylor was arrested Friday by Spartanburg City Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Walmart in the 4900 block of Center Point Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Responding officers found evidence of shots having been fired but say the people involved had already left the scene.
Investigators say several subjects were entering the store while another was exiting the store. When they saw each other, handguns were drawn, shots were fired between the individuals and they ran away.
There were no reported injuries.
One person was detained in connection with the incident, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
