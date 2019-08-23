Police: Man wanted for N. Charleston hit-and-run that injured pedestrian turns himself in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted for a hit-and-run which injured a pedestrian in North Charleston turned himself in on Thursday.
Justin Akinjobi, 36, has been charged with hit-and-run involving injury.
On Aug. 16, officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of Van Buren Avenue near the dead end.
A pedestrian was injured at the scene, but the car involved had driven away, according to the incident report. The victim was treated by the North Charleston Fire Department.
Witnesses at the scene identified Akinjobi as the driver, according to the report, and warrants were issued for his arrest.
