Police, Marshals arrest man wanted in fatal April shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting four months ago is in custody.
Brandon Hazelton faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash said.
Hazleton was arrested Friday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force in connection with the April 28 shooting that claimed the life of 35-year-old Damon Alston.
Police say Alston was shot in an apartment on Nibbs Lane at approximately 10:39 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim face down on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
