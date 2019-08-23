Radebaugh announces 2019-20 CSU schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball head coach Barclay Radebaugh, who led the Bucs to another Big South semifinals appearance last season, announced the 2019-20 schedule Thursday afternoon.
CSU opens the season at home Nov. 5 against Columbia International as part of a four-game nonconference home schedule. One week later, Furman enters the Buc Dome Nov. 12 just one season after the Bucs pushed a ranked Paladin team to the wire in Greenville. The December home schedule sees MEAC power and NCAA Tournament mainstay North Carolina Central on Dec. 7 before hitting the road for two at James Madison and Eastern Kentucky to close the book on the nonconference schedule.
The Bucs host Furman for the first time since the 2008-09 season and look to continue their home success versus the Paladins carrying a 3-0 record inside the Buc Dome.
CSU’s first road trip makes a stop in the Tar Heel state for a matchup with North Carolina A&T from the MEAC Nov. 8, kicking off a road slate of eight contests.
Headlining the 2019-20 road schedule is a trip to Michigan State Nov. 18 fresh off their run to the Final Four. The Monday matchup with the Spartans is a regional game of the Maui Invitational as the Spartans take part in the tournament just one week later.
“We are very excited and will be greatly challenged by the non-conference schedule again this season,” Radebaugh said on his team’s nonconference schedule that sees trips to Michigan State, Dayton and Missouri. “Our non-conference schedule certainly provides many challenges, but will prepare us well for Big South play.”
On that same road trip, the Bucs take on Dayton from the Atlantic-10 at UD Arena – the home of the NCAA First Four. The matchup Nov. 16 is also the first meeting between programs in school history. CSU gets Dayton off a 21-12 season including a 13-5 mark in the A-10 as well as a 13-4 record at home.
Radebaugh and the Bucs also head to Columbia, Mo. for a matchup with Missouri from the SEC to open the December slate while ending a stretch of five-straight on the road or at a neutral site. The Tigers are coming off a 15-win campaign that saw nine of those happen inside Mizzou Arena. The Dec. 3 matchup also marks the first time the Bucs and Tigers face off and Missouri becomes the ninth current SEC member CSU has played in program history.
CSU will also take part in the 2019 Maui on the Mainland tournament, a four-team, two-day event at East Tennessee State. The Bucs open with a matchup against Southern Utah Nov. 23 then a possible showdown Nov. 24 against the host Buccaneers or Delaware State depending on the result of game one.
The Big South slate begins January 2 when USC Upstate comes to Charleston – the same Spartan squad the Bucs downed in the opening round of last season’s conference tournament.
Including the opener, the Bucs host three of their first four conference matchups as they take on USC Upstate, Longwood and UNC Asheville with a trip to Hampton January 4 on the first Saturday.
CSU hits the road for five of their next seven matchups with stops at Campbell, High Point, Gardner-Webb, Radford and Longwood with quick home bouts versus Presbyterian and Winthrop sandwiched between.
Over the final six contests in the regular season, only one takes place outside of the Palmetto State when the Bucs head to UNC Asheville February 15 for the second of the home-and-home series.
Senior Day is scheduled for February 27 when defending champion Gardner-Webb comes to the Buc Dome for a Thursday night matchup. Last season, the Bucs held the eventual champs to .328 from the floor including a 4-for-24 mark in the first half on their way to a 74-60 win at home.
The 2019-20 Big South men’s basketball championship is slated to run March 3-8 with the First Round to be held at higher seeds. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be at the No. 1 seed March 5 and 6 with the championship scheduled for March 8 at the highest remaining seed.
The Big South has six ESPN Wildcard selections once again this season, all coming on a Thursday. CSU is slated to play each of the six dates – Jan. 16 and 30 as well as Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – and has the chance to play on either ESPNU or ESPNews. The Wildcard option will be selected 14-21 days in advance by ESPN.
2019-20 Charleston Southern Men’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 5 Columbia International
Nov. 8 at North Carolina A&T
Nov. 12 Furman
Nov. 16 at Dayton
Nov. 18 at Michigan State
Nov. 23 ^vs. Southern Utah
Nov. 24 ^ETSU/Delaware State
Dec. 3 at Missouri
Dec. 7 North Carolina Central
Dec. 16 at James Madison
Dec. 21 at Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 28 Piedmont International
Jan. 2 *USC Upstate
Jan. 4 *at Hampton
Jan. 8 *Longwood
Jan. 11 *UNC Asheville
Jan. 16 *at Campbell
Jan. 18 *at High Point
Jan. 23 *Presbyterian
Jan. 25 *at Gardner-Webb
Jan. 30 *Winthrop
Feb. 1 *at Radford
Feb. 6 *at Longwood
Feb. 8 *Hampton
Feb. 10 *at USC Upstate
Feb. 13 *High Point
Feb. 15 *at UNC Asheville
Feb. 20 *Campbell
Feb. 27 *Gardner-Webb
Feb. 29 *at Presbyterian
^ - Maui on the Mainland * - Big South Conference