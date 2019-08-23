Radebaugh announces 2019-20 CSU schedule

Radebaugh and the Bucs also head to Columbia, Mo. for a matchup with Missouri from the SEC to open the December slate while ending a stretch of five-straight on the road or at a neutral site. The Tigers are coming off a 15-win campaign that saw nine of those happen inside Mizzou Arena. The Dec. 3 matchup also marks the first time the Bucs and Tigers face off and Missouri becomes the ninth current SEC member CSU has played in program history.