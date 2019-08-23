Researcher sues MUSC, receives $35K settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A recent payout on behalf of the Medical University of South Carolina involves a doctor who sued the University of South Carolina and MUSC in 2016.
Information in the lawsuit shows that Dr. Juan Arnaiz Cot moved from Spain to Charleston to work in a research lab at MUSC as a pharmaceutical researcher.
He came to MUSC in 2010, and says everything went well at first, according to the document.
But he says in 2014, another researcher became a part of the team and that's when things changed.
Allegations in the lawsuit claim the young female researcher developed a sexual relationship with the supervisor of the lab and harassed others to advance her career, and nothing was done about it.
Others who say they felt harassed or mistreated by the young woman researcher also wrote letters in support of Arnaiz Cot. They allege they too were mistreated, and despite complaints, no action was taken on their behalf.
The lawsuit was filed in September 2016 with claims breach of contract, emotional distress and other causes. MUSC settled for $35,000. The settlement also included payment of more than $114,641.38 in attorneys fees and expenses.
The money was paid out by the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.
