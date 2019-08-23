Retired Berkeley County deputy arrested for DUI

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning after Moncks Corner Police say he was driving about 105 miles per hour down Highway 52.
A police report states Michael Arnette was drifting between lanes and did not immediately stop. Dash camera video shows he stopped in the middle lane of Highway 52 about 40 seconds after the officer turned on his blue lights.
On the video, Arnette can be heard saying, “I’m a retired deputy." The responding officer asked him why he was driving so fast and Arnette said he was looking for his wife who was lost. On the video you can hear one officer ask: “He’s not active is he?” Another officer responds, “No he’s retired, he’s got his badge right here...I’m going to do a field sobriety [test]. Just to see, I mean I hate to do it to another cop but...”
The police report states the responding officer did not observe any “odor of alcoholic beverage” but Arnette admitted to taking Ambien at 10 a.m.
Video shows Arnette attempting the field sobriety tests. He was unable to keep his balance during the walk-and-turn test and the one-leg stand test.
After the tests, Arnette was put under arrest for Driving Under the Influence. A police report states Arnette took a breathalyzer test at the jail which came back 0.0. He was then taken to get a urinalysis and given a court date of October 3, 2019. He has bonded out of jail.
