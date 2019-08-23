Weekend Cold Front Should Keep Disturbance Offshore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances will increase tomorrow as a cold front digs into the southeast. There’s a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, but a greater rain chance arrives Sunday.
A disturbance of the coast of Florida should pass offshore this weekend. Deep, tropical moisture will increase along the coast. Heavy rain is possible along with higher than usual tides thanks for a stronger onshore flow. We will continue to keep an eye on the tide levels. Some coastal flooding is possible, but we will continue to track where the system is moving.
TODAY: Isolated PM shower/storm; HIGH: 93.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90
SUNDAY: Heavy rain possible; HIGH: 86.
MONDAY: Chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
