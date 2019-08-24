Lexington Co. student arrested after threatening to shoot students

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth-grade Pelion Middle School student has been charged after making a comment to a school employee about shooting students.
Officials said they interviewed the boy after he stated he’d drive his truck into the school and shoot three eighth-grade girls he had a confrontation with on Wednesday. Authorities determined he didn’t have access to weapons after searching his home.
Lexington District One issued a statement on Friday. In part, it reads:
“Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior, feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment, and encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee, When they do, the district can respond quickly to protect their safety.”
The boy has been charged with making threats to a school. He’s been released to the custody of his parents. As part of their policy, Lexington School District One will not allow the boy on the property or at any events.
