Long Balls Doom Dogs as Charleston Falls in Opener

Fans received a blast from the past after the game, as everyone’s favorite Woodstock classics overlaid the Home Telecom fireworks show Friday night after the final out was recorded. From the Grateful Dead to Jimi Hendrix, those who stuck around after the game sung along to well-known songs from the festival in honor of its 50th anniversary. The spectacle punctuated another Boeing Red Shirt Friday at The Joe, and the fans who showed up wearing red were able to buy tickets at the box office with a $1 discount. They could then donate that dollar back to help out local active and retired military members and their families.