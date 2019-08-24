Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with an RBI in a 10-2 win over the Dodgers. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 17 HR’s and 51 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk and an RBI in a 7- loss to the Mariners. The Stratford alum is batting .213 with 19 HR’s and 53 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The Beaufort alum is 2-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 58 K’s in 53 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 8-3 win over Colorado. The Stratford alum is batting .228 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Triple-A
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Recalled to Triple-A. The Mt. Pleasant native is hitting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors and batting .231 in the Arizona League.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 3 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 4-2 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.86 ERA and 59 K’s in 51.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 1-0 loss to West Virginia. The Hanahan alum is hitting .220 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 4 K’s in a 16-5 loss to Hickory. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 3.25 ERA with 34 K’s in 27.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 2-3 with a double (7), 2 runs scored and an RBI in a 7-2 win over Idaho Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .281 with 5 HR’s and 27 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 5.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 3 runs with 3 walks and 8 K’s in a 4-3 win over Pulaski. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA and 55 K’s in 39 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 loss to Johnson City. The Woodland alum is 1-3 with 2 saves, a 6.43 ERA and 20 K’s in 24 innings of work.
