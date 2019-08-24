SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds & the Chance for Scattered Rain & Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving through and will increase the chance for scattered showers and storms. The day won’t be acomplete washout, but have the umbrella handy. The greatest chance for showers and storms is through the afternoon and evening hours. The increase in clouds will help keep temperatures in the upper 80s for some areas. High tide is at 3 pm and it’s possible a downpour at this time could lead to some minor flooding.
A few showers may linger into the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop off into the mid 70s. The cold front should stall out along the coastline tomorrow with a tropical disturbance passing by offshore. This system should develop into a tropical depression Sunday or Monday. This storm will help enhance the onshore flow through Saturday, but no other impacts are expected.
Another tropical disturbance is in the far eastern Atlantic. This system is about 1000 miles of the Leeward Islands. Strengthening is expected to occur in the next few days, but weakening near the Lesser Antilles is possible. It is too early to tell how this storm will mature and where it will go. We will continue to monitor its developement possibly through the first week of September.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers and storms; HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Showers and storms possible; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Mainly dry, sun and clouds; HIGH: 86.
TUESDAY: Warm with the chance for an isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
