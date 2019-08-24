Suspect in custody after shooting in North Charleston

Suspect in custody after shooting in North Charleston
Suspect in custody after early Saturday morning shooting on Hunters Ridge Ln. (Source: Jamal Smalls)
By Jamal Smalls | August 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 1:09 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a suspect is in custody after a early Saturday morning shooting on Hunters Ridge Ln leaves one injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Ln to the reported call of a shooting. At the scene officers found 1 victim suffering from a gun shot wound, North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash said.

The suspect was taken into custody and the injuries to the victim are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.