Suspect in custody after shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a suspect is in custody after a early Saturday morning shooting on Hunters Ridge Ln leaves one injured.
Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hunters Ridge Ln to the reported call of a shooting. At the scene officers found 1 victim suffering from a gun shot wound, North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash said.
The suspect was taken into custody and the injuries to the victim are non-life threatening.
This is a developing story check back for more updates.
