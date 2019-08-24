Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fourth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has formed
Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and is expected to reach the islands in the Caribbean by Tuesday, possibly as a hurricane, according to meteorologist Stephanie Sine.
At 5 PM Saturday, the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 40 mph.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine says it’s too early to tell what kind of affect Dorian will have on the Lowcountry, but is keeping an eye on it as it develops.
So far, no watches or warnings have been issued for this storm.
