Brito Provides Career Night as Charleston Drops Game Two

Ramon Beltre led off the frame with a double that the third baseman poked past first baseman Eric Wagaman down the right field line for his 23rd two-bagger of the season. Michael Hickman, making his first start of the series, lined a fly ball deep enough to right field to allow Beltre to tag up and advance to third. Amado Nunez was next, and he worked ahead in the count 1-0 before lining Brito’s next offering out to left field. Beltre again tagged up and came in to score the game’s first run. Brito was unfazed by the early tally, inducing a groundout from Ian Dawkins to end the frame.