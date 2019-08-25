Crews respond to fire at popular Downtown restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston Fire department responded to a kitchen fire call at a popular restaurant on East bay St.
Paw Paw a popular restaurant located downtown on East Bay St experienced a kitchen fire early Sunday morning.
Fire crews helped extinguished a fire in the kitchen area of the restaurant and are working to remove smoke within the building, City of Charleston spokesperson Mike Julazadeh said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
