Crews respond to fire at popular Downtown restaurant

Crews respond to fire at popular Downtown restaurant
City of Charleston fire department respond to kitchen fire at popular downtown restaurant on East Bay St. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Jamal Smalls | August 25, 2019 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 2:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston Fire department responded to a kitchen fire call at a popular restaurant on East bay St.

Paw Paw a popular restaurant located downtown on East Bay St experienced a kitchen fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews helped extinguished a fire in the kitchen area of the restaurant and are working to remove smoke within the building, City of Charleston spokesperson Mike Julazadeh said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.