Higashi’s Goal Not Enough, Akinyode Wins It Late for Nashville

Nashville controlled much of the attacking play in the first half, but it was Kotaro Higashi who scored his first goal of the season to give Charleston a 1-0 lead going into the break. Romario Piggott found the shifty midfielder at the top of the box and, with a great touch, Higashi was able to slip past Ken Tribbett and Jimmy Ockford. Matt Pickens was out to make a play on the ball but Higashi did well to keep his composure and lift his shot over Pickens' left shoulder.