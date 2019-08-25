Highs in the low 80s; Watching the Tropics

The tropics are staying active! The area of low pressure off the southeast coast may develop into a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow as it passes by. This system will help keep the breeze a bit elevated and reinforce the northerly flow. The disturbance will remain well offshore. Tropical Strom Dorian continues moving west in the Central Atlantic. Some intensifying mid week is expected, but the storm may weaken late in the work week. Shear and upper level drier air could pose a challenge for the system. Regardless, confidence in the track and intensity is low, but we will know more by the middle/late portion of the week. The Lowcountry should watch this storm closely.