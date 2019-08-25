Police: Victim in possible hit-and-run dies from injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating what they call a possible hit-and-run that left a man dead.
A 60-year-old man was found on Fleming Road with a head injury Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. He was reportedly taken to MUSC where he later died from his injuries.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843.743.7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843.554.1111.
