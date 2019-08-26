Beto O’Rourke returns to SC Monday for first visit since El Paso mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic candidate for president Beto O’Rourke returns to South Carolina on Monday night.
The visit marks his first since the shooting in his hometown of El Paso which left 22 people dead inside a Walmart.
O’Rourke will take the stage at the College of Charleston as part of its “bully pulpit” series which provides students with a chance to engage with the candidates. The program is co-managed by the Department of Communication and Department of Political Science at the College of Charleston.
Fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttiegieg has already participated in the series.
O’Rourke has already made several visits to the Palmetto state, telling Live 5 News that he wants to sign a law for universal background checks.
“As president, I will make sure that I sign into law universal background checks, that we stop selling weapons of war into our communities where they end up in our churches, our synagogues, in our concerts and in our public life, and that we employ red flag law nationally,” O’Rourke said.
The event Monday night starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Stern Center Garden on the College of Charleston campus. Garden gates will open at 7 p.m. It will be a town hall format and is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.